BICM’s 12th research seminar held on carbon abatement

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) has organised "BICM Research Seminar-12" on Tuesday (17 May) morning.

Dr Md Shahidul Islam, lecturer of accounting at the University of Suffolk presented the keynote paper titled "Do all institutional shareholders promote carbon abatement investment?"

Dr Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, professor (Selection Grade), Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, and Dr Md Nurul Kabir, associate professor of North South University's School of Business, were present as discussants, reads a press release.

Director (Studies) of BICM, Wajid Hasan Shah, presided over the seminar.

In the paper presented at the seminar, Md Shahidul Islam said, "Long-term institutional investment will reduce carbon emissions in the investment institution. Institutional investors will benefit through higher share prices.

"Institutional investors are helping to reduce carbon emissions by reducing energy use and consumption. The study was conducted on data from the US to find out whether carbon emissions from investing organisations have decreased as a result of institutional investment."

The seminar was inaugurated by the executive president of BICM Prof Dr Mahmuda Akter.

Mahmuda Akter said Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by global warming.

She also emphasised on the roadmap of climate finance presented by Bangladesh at COP-26 held in Glasgow.

She further said that in such a context this kind of research is very important for Bangladesh.

The discussants appreciated the research and at the same time called for conducting such research on Bangladesh.

The seminar was attended by BICM faculty members, officials and other invited guests.