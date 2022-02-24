BICM Research Seminar to be held Sunday

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) to organise "BICM Research Seminar-10" at its multipurpose hall on Sunday.

The key paper titled "Managerial Ability and Value Relevance of Earnings" will be presented by Dr Ibrahim Siraj, assistant professor at the School of Management, Long Island University.

BICM Executive President Dr Mahmuda Akter will preside over the programme.

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury, assistant professor for Finance at the University of Dhaka, and Dr Dewan Rahman, lecturer (Finance at the School of Business) at the University of Queensland will participate as the dis

Other faculty members, employees and invited guests will be present at the seminar.

