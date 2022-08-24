Berger Paints receives 'Asia's Best Employer Brand 2022' award

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently been presented with Asia's Best Employer Brand 2022 by World HRD Congress at Singapore's Pan Pacific, Marina Square with global industry leaders and organisations.

25 companies from Singapore, India, Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia were awarded under this category.

On behalf of Berger, Afrina Nazneen, officer of Culture & Employer Branding from HR Department has received the award, reads a press release.

The companies are selected based on intensive research that was conducted in the last 24 months and the research was chaired and headed by Dr Indira Parikh, former dean, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, Head HR & Admin of BPBL Mushfequr Rahman said, "We are extremely humbled and proud to receive this recognition for the very first time. The award validates our belief that Berger is one of the top employers in the country because we constantly try to offer an amazing work environment to the employees, prioritise their wellbeing and development and evolve our strategies. We hope to retain this position in the future as well."

The event was hosted by World HRD Congress, an independent organisation recognising achievements in human resources management throughout the world.

For the past three decades, World HRD Congress is bringing together thousands of professionals from across 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.