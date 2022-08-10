Lucky participants of Berger's 'Smritir Angina' campaign dine with Jaya Ahsan

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:22 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The top 20 participants of "Berger Luxury Silk Emulsion 'Smritir Angina'" campaign had the opportunity to rejoice themselves at a dinner party with eminent actress Jaya Ahsan.

As a part of their unique campaign where participants got to showcase valuable memories through their walls, the leading paints solution brand Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) arranged the event on Monday (8 August) at the capital's Renaissance Dhaka Hotel, reads a press release.

Along with the participants and the guest of the evening Jaya Ahsan, the dinner party was graced by the presence of Berger officials – Rupali Chowdhury, managing director; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and Marketing; AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager, Sales; Sajuti Saleque Setu, head of Brands; Sayed Shorif Russel, category manager, Marketing; and Amrina Tasnim Roshni, brand manager of Luxury Silk.

The 'Smritir Angina' campaign primarily aimed at emphasising the unique significance that household walls contain, while inspiring creativity among the participants.

Earlier, the top three participants of the campaign got the opportunity to host Jaya Ahsan in their house.

Top 20 participants received 50% discount on Berger Express Painting services, while all the other participants received a discount of 10%, the release adds.

There was a mesmerizing music performance by Ritu Raj and his team.

Jaya Ahsan was found gleeful on this event. "Berger has been among the few brands in the country which care for establishing a signature lifestyle through better interior, besides providing top-quality paints solutions to customers. I am really delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event with the 'Smritir Angina' participants. I would like to thank Berger and all the participants for the wonderful time," she said.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of BPBL, also expressed her joy in the event. "The 'Smritir Angina' campaign aimed at showing the unique importance that our walls carry on and the memories we hold surrounding it. Thanks to our campaign participants, and the beautiful Jaya Ahsan, for making the evening so exciting. We look forward to arrange more similar campaigns in future for our beloved customers".

