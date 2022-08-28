Berger Paints Bangladesh holds its 49th AGM

Gerald K Adams presided over the 49th AGM of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited held recently. Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury along with other directors, namely Anil Bhalla, Masud Khan, Parveen Mahmud, Reazul Islam, Rishma Kaur, Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, Sunil Sharma, Abhijit Roy, Jean-Claude Loutreuil, Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury and Company Secretary Khandker Abu Jafar Sadique, also attended the meeting.

Gerald K Adams presented the directors' report, auditors' report and audited financial statements for the year that ended on 31 March, 2022 before the shareholders. Rupali Chowdhury replied to the shareholders' queries.

About 400% cash dividend comprising 300% interim dividend and 100% final dividend was declared for 2021-2022 in the meeting. The company achieved 31.8% revenue growth and around 19% volume growth in the year that ended on 31 March, 2022. The company gained market share in 2021-2022. At the backdrop of 31.80% revenue growth, the company achieved 10.07% growth in income before tax. Income before tax was 17.40% of net sales in 2021-22 compared to 20.83% of last year. During the period, cost of sales increased from 60.21% to 65.59% of net sales.

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has been awarded 'Top Vat Payer' for 2019-20 fiscal year under manufacturing category. The company also received 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2020' in the category of multinational manufacturing industries for its sales and financial performance, contribution to national exchequer, HR management, corporate governance, shareholders' return, investment growth and CSR activities. Berger Paints has also been awarded the 'Best Paint Brand' in Paint category for 11 consecutive times by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh.