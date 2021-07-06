Berger launches its new efflorescence protection product ‘Mr Expert Salt Safe’

Corporates

Berger launches its new efflorescence protection product ‘Mr Expert Salt Safe’

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently launched its new product 'Mr. Expert Salt Safe' to the Bangladeshi market.

This special product has been manufactured with a unique technology that tackles efflorescence formation due to salinity and safeguards the hygiene and beauty of household walls, said a press release issued by BPBL on Tuesday.

Efflorescence is a crystalline deposit of salts, usually white, that can develop when water is present on walls, floors, or other building surfaces.

Marking the occasion, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "During the monsoon season, the moisture and dampness together can become disastrous for our homes. Rain, condensation, dew, moist conditions, and added water to assist in cement troweling can contribute to efflorescence."

"Mr Expert Salt Safe has been specifically designed to save concrete from salinity when applied on walls. From plasterwork to old stone, it is suitable for a wide range of substrates. Salt Wash can be helpful for anyone concerned about damp, undesirable and unhygienic wall conditions, especially during the ongoing pandemic when the need for healthy interiors has increased more than ever," added Mohsin.

According to the release, the product penetrates inside the substrate and blocks salts from coming to the surface and thus, ensures prevention from faulty topcoats and further enhances the durability of plaster and coating.

Mr Expert Salt Safe is developed as a surface primer with exceptional resistance to efflorescence due to its property of being chemically unreactive. It can act as a strong primer/sealer for the cementitious surface.

The presence of efflorescence is not life-threatening, but it is a sign of excess moisture in the affected area. Therefore, this kind of anomaly must be inspected immediately to evade any unpleasant surprises, such as fungus growth or unseen structural damage, the release said.

Berger's new Mr Expert Salt Safe prevents efflorescence and ensures topcoat adhesion and durability.

Homeowners concerned about their family's wellbeing can visit their nearest Berger showroom or contact 08000-123456 to purchase or gain further information on Mr Expert Salt Safe, the release added.

