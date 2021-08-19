Berger brings luxury silk metallic finish in a more gleaming way

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has devoloped a Luxury Silk Metallic Finish solution to give metallic and glossy effect to the wall taking inspiration from the trending eyeshadows

Berger Luxury Silk Metallic Finish is a best-quality water-based metallic finish coating for interior application that combines the best aesthetic appeal of silk with glitter particles to give the interior walls a glistening outlook, said a press release.

BPBL has taken inspiration from the eye makeovers trends and developed its Luxury Silk Metallic Finish solution to bring look of shimmery makeups alive on the walls.

BPBL claims that the solution come with special quality interior paints with metallic finishes, hygiene coating with 99.9% microbial reduction, durability, water-based paint with pure acrylic polymer, airborne dirt resistance & oil penetration blocking, alkali and efflorescence resistance, substrate penetration, and topcoat adhesion.

Walls having a Berger Luxury Silk Metallic Finish can also be rinsed with water or even solution of water and soap.