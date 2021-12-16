Berger wins ‘Most Compliant Company in VAT Operations’ award

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has been awarded with the recognition of "Most Compliant Company in VAT Operations" for FY 2020-2021.

Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, director & CFO, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited & Md Abdus Sabur Khan, head of VAT of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, received the award on behalf of the company at an award-giving ceremony organised by the Large Taxpayers Unit – Value Added Tax (LTU-VAT) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as a part of the VAT Week (10 to 15 December) celebration.

Berger has been awarded with this accolade for meticulously adhering to VAT acts and rules.

With an intent to encourage individuals and organisations with the theme – "Pay VAT online, take part in nation-building," NBR has planned various programmes to celebrate this year's national VAT Day (10 December) and national VAT Week (10-15 December 10).

As a part of these programmes, LTU-VAT introduced this new category of "Most Compliant Company" this year to motivate all taxpayers in terms of VAT payment and contribute to the government exchequer by paying VAT transparently. Commissioner of Large Tax Payer Unit (LTU) Waheeda Rahman Chowdhury handed over the award to Berger at the event.

"We feel honoured to have been recognised by the Large Taxpayers Unit for outstanding VAT operations this fiscal year," said Sazzad Chowdhury, director & CFO, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited

"At Berger, we firmly believe in executing all our operations strictly in accordance with the law, with a vision of building a better nation. This award has motivated us to extend our efforts towards improved transparency and cooperation in contributing to the government's efforts towards the country's development. We shall carry on with this spirit for years to come," he added.

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited is the leading paint company in the country. Previously, it has received award in the category "Top Compliant VAT payer" six times by National Board of Revenue.