Berger introduces ‘Flexible Roofing Compound’ to protect roofs

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. (BPBL) has recently introduced to the market its advanced new product – 'Flexible Roofing Compound.'

It is an excellent coating for roofs which seals and stops penetration of moisture from exterior surface and keeps the roof protected, reads a press release on Monday.

Berger Flexible Roofing Compound contains specially formulated acrylic-based dry film & Recron® modified polyester hollow fibers, which can stretch to an impressive extent to provide a crack-free surface on the roof. It also helps to keep the roof cool during summer.

This new product has excellent Total Solar Reflectance(TSR), as it is capable of reflecting shade-wise 75% to 84% of solar energy, which helps to reduce the surface temperature up to 3° Celsius compared to conventional coatings.

The excellent leveling, opacity, film-flexibility, dust resistance, alkali and efflorescence resistance, water repellency, and anti-algal and anti-carbonation properties of the Flexible Roofing Compound makes it a first-choice for those who want nothing but the best for their homes.

The product has already been certified and appreciated by multiple standardization authorities. The initial Solar Reflectance and Thermal Emittance of Berger Flexible Roofing Compound were tested by Specialist Testing and Technical Service (STATS) Singapore.

Tests found Flexible Roofing Compound's Emittance as 0.90, Solar Reflectance as 0.840 (84.0%), and Solar Absorptance as 0.160 (16.0%), all of which validate the products surface temperature reduction capability. It has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland, Bangladesh to be free of carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR) substances, formaldehyde, and heavy metals.

"As the surfaces of roofs are subjected to harsher weather conditions and wear & tear of movement, traditional wall coatings are not recommended for application on roofs," said Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager of Sales & Marketing. "Berger has been developing various paint solutions for every kind of surface, and Berger Flexible Roofing Compound came as a result of such extensive and dedicated research."

It is a hygiene coating with a low VOC content that has been tested to kill 99.9% microbial growth – all in all ensuring a healthy environment for the residents and the environment.

Flexible Roofing Compound is available in the market in four different colors - white, grey, tile red, and green –in 3.64L packs. Interested customers can visit the nearest Berger dealer or call 08000-123456 for more details on Berger Flexible Roofing Compound.