Berger’s Rupali Chowdhury honoured at C-Suite Awards 2022

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL), has been honored at the recent Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) event "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022".

The distinguished "CEO Excellence Award" was handed over to the visionary leader at a gala event that took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on 5 November, said a press release.

Rupali Haque Chowdhury was nominated for her responsible and sincere presence in the industry, accelerating the journey of Berger from the forefront as a top-quality paints solution brand and one of the most looked-up employers by aspiring market resources to develop their careers through diverse learning curves.

She was chosen by BBF to be among the few influential corporate figures who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence and earned the trust of millions by ensuring fair and competitive work culture at Berger.

"It is indeed very joyful for me to have been recognized among the bests of the local corporate sphere", said Rupali Haque Chowdhury.

"Thanks to BBF for considering me worthy of the honor, it has only inspired me to be humbler and more responsible towards my organization. I would dedicate this award to all my team members and every employee at Berger, because without your support, it would not have been possible", added the MD of Berger, who has been a part of the organisation since 1990.

Throughout her 3-decade long journey with Berger, Rupali Haque Chowdhury has played significant roles under Marketing, Supply Chain and Systems departments.