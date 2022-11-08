Berger’s Rupali Chowdhury honoured at C-Suite Awards 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

Berger’s Rupali Chowdhury honoured at C-Suite Awards 2022

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:22 pm
Berger’s Rupali Chowdhury honoured at C-Suite Awards 2022

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL), has been honored at the recent Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) event "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022". 

The distinguished "CEO Excellence Award" was handed over to the visionary leader at a gala event that took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on 5 November, said a press release. 

Rupali Haque Chowdhury was nominated for her responsible and sincere presence in the industry, accelerating the journey of Berger from the forefront as a top-quality paints solution brand and one of the most looked-up employers by aspiring market resources to develop their careers through diverse learning curves. 

She was chosen by BBF to be among the few influential corporate figures who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence and earned the trust of millions by ensuring fair and competitive work culture at Berger.

"It is indeed very joyful for me to have been recognized among the bests of the local corporate sphere", said Rupali Haque Chowdhury. 

"Thanks to BBF for considering me worthy of the honor, it has only inspired me to be humbler and more responsible towards my organization. I would dedicate this award to all my team members and every employee at Berger, because without your support, it would not have been possible", added the MD of Berger, who has been a part of the organisation since 1990.

Throughout her 3-decade long journey with Berger, Rupali Haque Chowdhury has played significant roles under Marketing, Supply Chain and Systems departments.

Berger / BBF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation