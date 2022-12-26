Berger takes pride as Dhaka Metro Rail ready for operation 

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) expressed its excitement as a partner of the Dhaka Metro Rail project which is all set to come into operation from Wednesday.

Berger supplied both industrial and decorative paints to the mass rapid transit (MRT) Line 6 project,  reads a press release.

Apart from the supply of all paint-related materials, Berger supplied and helped in the paint application process in all stations from Uttara to Motijheel, the release added.

Starting from the base construction with Berger Fosroc Limited construction chemicals to the building completion with decorative and protective coatings, Berger has been a part of the entire metro rail construction process. Moreover, all the coatings applied on the metro rail (MRT Line 6) project are premium. All the stations have been coated with Berger's Luxury Silk Emulsion and High-build Anti Dust Epoxy Coating. 

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), said, " Dhaka Metro Rail comes bearing exceptional benefits! Berger is extremely proud to be able to participate in the construction process of a project of such magnitude! Everyone has worked very hard to turn this project into reality!"

It is noteworthy that Berger is the only company that got the work order directly from the contractor. Furthermore, Berger was also involved with the authority to supervise the paint application work and other technical support. 

