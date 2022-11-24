BBQ Fiesta under way at Dhaka Regency

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:41 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The much-awaited winter food festival has begun at the capital's Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.

The festival titled "BBQ FIESTA AT DHAKA REGENCY" is being held in the signature garden restaurant - Grill on the Skyline - a charming open-sky setting on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency. The restaurant offers an unobstructed view of the airport runway along with a secret garden for diners.

BBQ Fest will continue till 30 December 2022 from 6pm to 11pm every evening, reads a press release.

Much to the delight of its diners and in keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.

As per the festival format, each guest may enjoy complimentary side dishes; Soup + Rice/ Nun /Potato/ (any one of them) + Vegetables with the selection of any item of BBQ Menu from the live grill and fry stations. Moreover, there are live musical performances all through the festival season from Thursday to Saturday to make the weekend dining experience more enriched.

The loyalty program Dhaka Regency Premier Club members will get the highest privileges for this festival. 

Guests are requested to call +8801713332661 to learn more or book their experience or visit: https://fb.me/e/3PqTLjkpI

