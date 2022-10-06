BASTOB’s DPS customers to get life coverage from Guardian Life Insurance

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and BASTOB – Initiative for People's Self-Development, have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all the DPS customers of BASTOB will be under the shade of Guardian Life with life coverage.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, chief executive officer (CC) of Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Ruhi Das, executive director of BASTOB signed this agreement on behalf of their respective companies, reads a press release.

Rustom Ali Mollah, coordinator; Hary Narayan Das (Rony), coordinator, Monitoring and Protap Kumar Roy, assistant coordinator, Microfinance from BASTOB, and Abdul Halim, SVP, head of Microinsurance Department; Nowshin Nahar Haque, AVP, Microinsurance Department; Jalal Uddin (Business Development manager; Microinsurance Department from Guardian Life Insurance Ltd were present at the signing ceremony.