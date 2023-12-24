Bashundhara Tissue wins country’s ‘Best Brand’ Award for 4th consecutive term

Corporates

24 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 12:41 pm

Related News

Bashundhara Tissue wins country’s ‘Best Brand’ Award for 4th consecutive term

24 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 12:41 pm
Photo: Press Release
Photo: Press Release

Bashundhara Tissue, one of the flagship products of the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, has received the 'Best Brand Award-2023' for the sixth consecutive term.

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh accorded the award at the 15th edition of the Best Brand Awards held at Pan Pacific, Dhaka on Saturday.

In a programme organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum and sponsored by the Daily Star, Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited (BPML) Chief Sales Officer Md Masudur Rahman, Head of Division, Marketing and Business Development and Sustainability, Mohammad Taufiq Hasan; Head of Marketing, Mohammad Alauddin and Marketing Manager Imranul Kabir received the award.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Receiving the award, Head of Marketing Mohammad Alauddin congratulated all consumers, distributors, dealers, members and well-wishers of Bashundhara Tissue.

He said, "From the beginning of the journey, Bashundhara Tissue has been providing quality products. As a result, the tissue is dominating the market."

According to the organisers, the world-class survey system 'Winning Brands' was also followed to select the best brand.

BG / Bshaundhara / tissue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

5h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

1h | Multimedia
Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

1h | Multimedia
Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

15h | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

16h | Multimedia