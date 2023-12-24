Bashundhara Tissue wins country’s ‘Best Brand’ Award for 4th consecutive term

Bashundhara Tissue, one of the flagship products of the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, has received the 'Best Brand Award-2023' for the sixth consecutive term.

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh accorded the award at the 15th edition of the Best Brand Awards held at Pan Pacific, Dhaka on Saturday.

In a programme organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum and sponsored by the Daily Star, Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited (BPML) Chief Sales Officer Md Masudur Rahman, Head of Division, Marketing and Business Development and Sustainability, Mohammad Taufiq Hasan; Head of Marketing, Mohammad Alauddin and Marketing Manager Imranul Kabir received the award.

Receiving the award, Head of Marketing Mohammad Alauddin congratulated all consumers, distributors, dealers, members and well-wishers of Bashundhara Tissue.

He said, "From the beginning of the journey, Bashundhara Tissue has been providing quality products. As a result, the tissue is dominating the market."

According to the organisers, the world-class survey system 'Winning Brands' was also followed to select the best brand.