Bangladeshi startup ecosystem takes center stage at Turtle Venture Studio's Demo Day in Singapore

Turtle Venture Studio is the first of its kind in Bangladesh organizing their Demo Day in Singapore, showcasing the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial prowess of the nation's brightest minds. Who has successfully held its Demo Day for cohort -1 in SPECTRUM Global, Singapore. The event saw an exceptional turnout from the VC and investor community in South and Southeast Asia. A total of 117 people registered for the event, showcasing the high level of interest and support for the startup ecosystem.

The Demo Day took place on 18th April and was attended by 73 individuals representing 34 organizations. The audience had the opportunity to witness the presentations of seven innovative startups, each highlighting their unique vision and products. The Startups are Chhaya, Inkam, Revorium, Drutoloan, Shunboi, InsureCow, Fit 360 who are focusing on diverse set of problems.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from the VC and Investor community. This is one of the first step for Bangladesh of many more in the future" said Saraban Tahura Turin, CEO of Turtle Venture Studio. "The Demo Day provided a remarkable opportunity for our cohort -1 startups to connect with potential investors, which is crucial for their growth and success."

During the Demo Day, each startup had the chance to pitch their unique value proposition to the audience, with the aim of securing investments and building valuable partnerships. The presentations covered a diverse range of industries, including fintech, insuretech, digital distribution, healthtech, and streamtech.

One of the standout moments of the event was the keynote speech delivered by Sami Ahmed, managing director, Startup Bangladesh. Sami Ahmed shared insights on the latest trends in the Bangladesh startup ecosystem and provided valuable advice to the aspiring entrepreneurs. Followed up by a small speech from our investor DIVC CTO MR. Masud.

The Demo Day concluded with a networking session, allowing attendees to further engage with the startups and explore potential collaborations. The positive feedback received from both startups and attendees indicates a successful event, highlighting the potential for future growth and innovation.

About Turtle Venture Studio: Turtle Venture Studio is the first venture studio in Bangladesh. TURTLE VENTURE STUDIO has access to the local startup ecosystem and startups looking to raise capital and/or scale-up aggressively, as well as an understanding of the local environment in terms of cultural fit and demographics, which can play a vital role in terms of engagement and immediate oversight in terms of operation capacity, as well as due diligence on future investment opportunities. DIVC focuses on startups with sustainable business models and innovative practices that address real-world problems and impact people's lives by providing 360 Degree support to all their investments.