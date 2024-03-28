Autocad Clash: Building competency in civil engineering students of Presidency University

The Presidency University Civil Engineering Club, in collaboration with the office of the Student Affairs and Career Services, recently hosted an intra-university competition called 'Autocad Clash' in order to promote innovation and improve skills among civil engineering students.

Under the expert guidance of Mostafizur Rahman, the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, a dedicated team of educators played a pivotal role in organizing the event, reads a press release.

Over 60 Civil Engineering students of Presidency University participated enthusiastically in the competition. Following rigorous designing and drafting rounds, Mojadul Islam emerged as the champion, with Jahid Hasan and Md. Masum Hossain as the first and second runners-up respectively. Their demonstration of expertise in Autocad, a vital tool for modern civil engineers, was remarkable.

The main goal of the 'Autocad Clash' competition was to give Presidency University civil engineering students a chance to showcase their skills in using Autocad, a crucial software for drafting and designing in civil engineering. With rapid advancements in technology, proficiency in tools like Autocad has become indispensable for aspiring civil engineers.

Competitions like 'AutoCAD Clash' do more than just assess technical skills; they are crucial for enhancing competency among civil engineering students in various ways:

Enhancing Technical Skills: Competing in AutoCAD challenges students to apply their theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, thereby enhancing their technical proficiency.

Promoting Innovation: Through competitions, students are encouraged to think creatively and develop innovative solutions to design problems. This prepares them effectively for the practical engineering problems they'll face in the real world.

Developing Time Management: This Competition has a strict time limit. This feature of the competition teaches students the importance of time management and efficient workflow, essential skills in any engineering discipline.

Boosting Confidence: Success in competitions boosts students' confidence in their abilities. It also motivates them to pursue further challenges and excel in their academic and professional endeavors.

In today's competitive job market, employers seek candidates with practical skills and hands-on experience. Competitions like 'Autocad Clash' provide students with a platform to develop and showcase these skills. It also gives them a competitive edge in the field of civil engineering.

As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative for educational institutions to provide opportunities for students to stay updated and proficient in the latest tools and techniques. Events like the 'Autocad Clash' not only fulfill this need but also encourage a culture of innovation and excellence within the civil engineering community of Presidency University.

In conclusion, the 'Autocad Clash' competition showcased not only drafting skills but also the dedication and talent of civil engineering students of Presidency University. By organizing such events, Presidency University reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of competent and innovative engineers who will shape the future of the industry.

