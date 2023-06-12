Ascott The Residence Dhaka recognised as Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers' Choice Award Winner

12 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ascott The Residence Dhaka announced it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers' Choice award winner for accommodations, said a press release.

The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally. 

Ascott The Residence, Dhaka takes the opportunity to thank all of the great reviews.

 

