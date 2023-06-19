Arla Foods Bangladesh receives National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021

Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, has received the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 conferred by the Ministry of Industries, Government of Bangladesh.

The dairy cooperative has been adjudged this award under the "Food" segment of the "Medium Industry" category. This is the first time Arla Foods Bangladesh has won such recognition, reads a press release.

To make productivity a national movement, National Productivity Organization (NPO), under the Ministry of Industries, organized a multi-faceted National Conference on Productivity in 2011 for the first time. To ensure the large participation of industrial entrepreneurs in this program, the prime minister introduced the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award" to recognize the best industrial organizations and entrepreneurs every year.

Laurent Ponty, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh, received the honours from the Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun.

Commenting on this, Laurent Ponty stated, "Arla Foods is globally recognized for its responsible behaviour, which we are replicating and ensuring future good growth in Bangladesh. This award is a fine testament to our commitment to positively contributing to Bangladesh through safe and nutritious dairy products. We thank the government of Bangladesh for this honour."

Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.

Additionally, to showcase a market-driven and sustainable dairy production to increase milk productivity and quality, alongside the economic output of the local dairy value chain in Bangladesh in line with governmental ambitions for the development of the domestic dairy sector, Arla Bangladesh has partnered with Pran Dairy, a local dairy conglomerate. The core desired outcomes of the collaboration efforts are to educate and empower smallholder farmers and help them increase the quantity and quality of milk yield.