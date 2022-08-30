Arla Foods Bangladesh celebrates 2000 days without LTA 

The factory of Arla Foods Bangladesh, a subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, reached a safety milestone seldom seen, as it celebrated 2000 days without a single lost time accident (LTA).

Counting since 9 March 2017, the producers of the powder milk brand Dano, has not faced any safety-related issues for nearly five and a half years, said a press release.

A lost time accident is an on-the-job accident that results in an employee being absent from the workplace for a minimum of one day.

Over the years, Arla Foods Bangladesh has been practising a number of stringent methods to ensure the safety standards prevalent at the factory premises.

Notable activities include implementing Arla Global Cornerstone Program (Behavioral Safety program) at the site, consistent training (Classroom training, Toolbox training etc) and evaluation program for employees, and transparent reporting culture at the site through Arla Global safety reporting system.

Ambassador of Denmark in Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, Vice President, Head of South East Asia of Arla Foods Bas Padberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Peter Hallberg and Director of Mutual Group Farzana Azim joined the celebrations Tuesday (30 August) at the factory in Konabari, Gazipur.

In her speech, Winnie Estrup Petersen stated, "This year Denmark is celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. However, Arla Foods have been present here for much longer than that and is contributing to the nutritional needs of the nation. I would like to congratulate Arla Bangladesh on their wonderful achievement."

Stressing on the significance of 2000 days LTA free stretch, Peter Hallberg expressed, "A safe and healthy workplace not only protects employees from injury and illness, but can also lower subsequent costs, improve productivity and quality, while upholding employee morale. As a responsible company, we feel obligated towards our colleagues and their families to ensure a secure work environment. This humble achievement is a testament of that obligation."

Echoing the celebratory sentiments, Vice President, Head of South East Asia of Arla Foods Bas Padberg said, "In any business, quality and safety go hand-in-hand. Our commitment towards ensuring safety only compliments our sense of responsibility towards providing our customers the best quality products. The achievement of the Bangladesh team is a great example of Arla's global commitment."

