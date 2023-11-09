Alliance Finance PLC expanding its network in Uttura

Corporates

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:08 pm

Alliance Finance PLC expanding its network in Uttura

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Finance PLC is expanding its network further with a new Booth at Uttara Model Town, the ever expanding residential and commercial area of North Dhaka city after its Banani Branch opened last year.

Booth officially started its operation today with a ceremony in presence of the clients and communities of this area along with Alliance Finance's Chairman, Jowher Rizvi, CEO, Kanti Kumar Saha, other Directors and officials.

Jowher Rizvi said, "We are very happy to come to the doorsteps of the larger communities of Uttara and hopeful that Uttara Booth will cater the needs of the local communities better and faster."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Located at the Sonargaon Janapath, SBDL Padma Nagar building in Sector-11 of Uttara Model Town, this Booth will help the local communities to access all the services of this financial institution.

Alliance Finance PLC is expanding its network further with a new Booth at Uttara Model Town, the ever expanding residential and commercial area of North Dhaka city after its Banani Branch opened last year.

The Booth officially started its operation today with a ceremony in presence of the clients and communities of this area along with Alliance Finance's Chairman, Jowher Rizvi, CEO, Kanti Kumar Saha, other Directors and officials.

Jowher Rizvi said, "We are very happy to come to the doorsteps of the larger communities of Uttara and hopeful that Uttara Booth will cater the needs of the local communities better and faster."

Located at the Sonargaon Janapath, SBDL Padma Nagar building in Sector-11 of Uttara Model Town, this Booth will help the local communities to access all the services of this financial institution.

AFPLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

7h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

8h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

8h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

5h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

20h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1d | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1d | TBS Stories