Al Haramain Perfume Company organises iftar for 5,000 people in the UAE

Corporates

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:53 pm

Related News

Al Haramain Perfume Company organises iftar for 5,000 people in the UAE

About 5,000 people gathered at the company's factory premises in the Ajman province of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for Iftar

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Perfume maker Al Haramain Perfumes Group of Companies has organized an iftar party in the UAE on the occasion of Ramadan, reads a press release. 

About 5,000 people gathered at the company's factory premises in the Ajman province of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for Iftar. It was attended by Royal Family Members from UAE, Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Dhaka, Consul General of Dubai Bangladesh Consulate BM Jamal Hossain diplomats from home and abroad, former Ambassador of UAE to Bangladesh, other officials of the Consulate, journalists and their families, businessmen, expatriate Bangladeshis and citizens of different countries of India, Pakistan and other Asian Countries. 

The Iftar was organized with about 80 kinds of food including the famous food of Iran, the favorite food of the Arabs of the United Arab Emirates. The event was monitored by the local police administration through drones for ensuring security. More than 5,000 people attended the Iftar.

Munira Rahman, daughter of Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Perfumes Group, gave a welcome speech at the beginning. Later, the Chairman and Managing Director of the organization Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman Nasir addressed the guests and the attendees.

Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman Nasir said, "After a long time, this has been organized for the purpose of Iftar together. Allah gave me the opportunity, there was enough space to organize. Various guests from home and abroad have come, and expatriate Bangladeshis have taken part. I am very happy about this."

Al Haramain's perfume has grown in popularity since the first perfume bottle hit the market in 1970. The company has won the hearts of perfumers by setting up a perfume network of numerous eye-catching perfume showrooms across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, the UK, and the USA.

Al Haramain Perfume Company / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

9h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

11h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

23h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

3h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

3h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

3h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?