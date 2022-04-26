Al Haramain Perfume Company organises iftar for 5,000 people in the UAE

Perfume maker Al Haramain Perfumes Group of Companies has organized an iftar party in the UAE on the occasion of Ramadan, reads a press release.

About 5,000 people gathered at the company's factory premises in the Ajman province of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for Iftar. It was attended by Royal Family Members from UAE, Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Dhaka, Consul General of Dubai Bangladesh Consulate BM Jamal Hossain diplomats from home and abroad, former Ambassador of UAE to Bangladesh, other officials of the Consulate, journalists and their families, businessmen, expatriate Bangladeshis and citizens of different countries of India, Pakistan and other Asian Countries.

The Iftar was organized with about 80 kinds of food including the famous food of Iran, the favorite food of the Arabs of the United Arab Emirates. The event was monitored by the local police administration through drones for ensuring security. More than 5,000 people attended the Iftar.

Munira Rahman, daughter of Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Perfumes Group, gave a welcome speech at the beginning. Later, the Chairman and Managing Director of the organization Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman Nasir addressed the guests and the attendees.

Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman Nasir said, "After a long time, this has been organized for the purpose of Iftar together. Allah gave me the opportunity, there was enough space to organize. Various guests from home and abroad have come, and expatriate Bangladeshis have taken part. I am very happy about this."

Al Haramain's perfume has grown in popularity since the first perfume bottle hit the market in 1970. The company has won the hearts of perfumers by setting up a perfume network of numerous eye-catching perfume showrooms across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, the UK, and the USA.