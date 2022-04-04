AKM Nasiruddin joins as director of Pro-Active Medical College Hospital

Brigadier General Dr AKM Nasir Uddin joined as the newly appointed director (hospital) of Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital Ltd on Friday (1 April).

He has previously served in various military and civilian institutions including Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and DNCC dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

An introductory meeting was held on 2 April with hospital's Managing Director Lion Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam Sikdar in chair. Dr AKM Nasir Uddin was officially welcomed in the meeting, read a press release.

The managing director thinks that Dr AKM Nasir Uddin will play a pioneering role in further developing the healthcare of Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital and building it as a reputed healthcare institution of the country in the light of his colorful career experience and expertise.

The meeting was also attended by Director (Finance) Abu Khaled Md Raihan, Deputy Director (Hospital) Dr Sharif Md Ariful Haque and all the department heads and in-charges of the institution.