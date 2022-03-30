Pro-Active Medical College Hospital holds meeting with Chandpur health workers

An exchange of views was held among the directors and managers of various hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers in Chandpur organised by Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital Ltd recently.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital Ltd Nazrul Islam Sikder, Marketing Director Md Shah Alam, Director Alhaj Wahidul Akbar Khan, Director Prof Touhida Farooqui and Hospital Director(Acting) Dr Sharif Md Ariful Haque.

The meeting was anchored by Deputy General Manager and Head of Sales and Marketing Riazul Mahmood at a restaurant in Chandpur Tuesday (29 March), reads a press release.