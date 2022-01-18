Pro-Active Medical College holds new board of directors meeting

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital Limited held an introductory meeting with their newly-elected (2022-2023) board of directors.

The meeting was held in the hospital's board room on Tuesday (18 January), reads a press release.

Board Chairman Prof Mohammad Khalequzzaman chaired the event, under the supervision of Lion Alhaj Nazrul Islam Sikadar and Director (Hospital) Major Dr AKM Mahbubul Haque (Retd).

The newly-elected board and EC chairman, all the chairmen and vice-chairmen of other committees, Deputy Director (Hospital) Dr Sharif Ariful Haque, hospital manager, DGM (Marketing) and all department heads, also attended the event.

