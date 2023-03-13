ADB President visits Plummy Fashions factory

13 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Photo: PR
Visiting President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa visited the factory of Plummy Fashions Limited, one of the world's leading green factories located at Fatulla, Narayanganj on Monday (13 March) morning.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, managing director of the factory highlighted the significant features of this factory, reads a press release.

Asakawa in his speech praised the pioneering role of Plummy Fashions Ltd in the green progress of Bangladesh's garment sector.

He also reiterated the active cooperation of ADB in the overall development of Bangladesh.

Photo: PR
Head of ADB's Bangladesh Office Edimon Ginting during the visit said he hopes to work more closely with the local private sector.

Later, the ADB President and his entourage toured various departments of the factory.

At this time, the factory workers also greeted him with flowers.

ADB Alternate Executive Director Md Azizul Alam, IFIC Bank Managing Director Shah Alam Sarwar, Plummy Fashions Limited Directors Faisal Parag and Ranjan Dhar, senior officials of ADB Head Office and Local Office and Narayanganj Police and District Administration officers were also present at this time.

