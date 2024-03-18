Abdul Rahman: Safeguarding cyber space in Bangladesh with innovation and compassion

In an era where cyber security has become paramount for both individuals and nations, Abdul Rahman, a steadfast visionary from Pirojpur in Bangladesh, stands tall as an embodiment of entrepreneurial spirit and social responsibility.

With a blend of expertise in cyber security and social media management, Rahman has carved a niche for himself as the founder of several premier IT solution companies in Bangladesh, such as "Rider Vau Official", "Riders Creation's", "Riders Maart", and "Riders Foundation."

Boasting over five years of hands-on experience in the dynamic domains of social media and cyber security, Rahman is not just a technocrat but a sought-after luminary in global conferences and events.

When asked about the significance of cyber security, Abdul Rahman emphasized its paramount importance in today's world, both nationally and globally. "Ensuring safety in the virtual realm has become a critical concern," he asserted.

"Thus, I established 'Rider Vau Official,' 'Riders Creation's,' 'Rider's Maart,' and 'Rider's Foundation.' Our mission is to combat various forms of online harassment, including blackmail, fraud, and hacking of social media accounts," Rahman elaborated. "Additionally, our team conducts proactive seminars in schools and colleges to raise awareness."

Reflecting on the career path in cyber security, Rahman acknowledged the immense dedication required. "Those involved in cyber security endure rigorous efforts," he noted. "There are two groups: those who serve selflessly for the nation and the greater good, and others who work for compensation. However, both factions are ultimately serving the country."

He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Quran Hadith from Madaripur Islamic University and Research Center, Rahman epitomises the fusion of modern expertise with traditional learning.

His brainchildren, "Rider Vau Official" and "Riders Creation's," stand as bastions against online harassment, offering protection against threats like blackmail, harassment, and hacking of social media accounts.

Rahman's commitment extends beyond mere defence; he actively engages in spreading awareness through seminars conducted in educational institutions, enlightening students about the importance of cyber safety.

"Riders Creation's," Rahman explains, is more than just an IT company; "it's a problem-solving entity aimed at addressing diverse social media-related issues faced by individuals. Founded in 2021, this organization serves as a lifeline for those who find themselves victimized online, offering a range of services across various platforms," Abdur Rahman said.

But Rahman's benevolence doesn't halt there.

The establishment of the Riders Foundation underscores his deep-rooted compassion for the marginalised. Through this initiative, Rahman extends a helping hand to the poor and destitute, providing them with hope and support amidst their struggles.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavours, Rahman's entrepreneurial spirit is further manifested in Riders Mart, an online shopping centre catering to essential needs.

This holistic approach reflects Rahman's vision of comprehensive empowerment and service.

Looking ahead to the nation's cyber security initiatives, Abdul Rahman stressed the collective effort required. "I alone cannot raise awareness about cyber security. It's crucial for everyone to speak up and collaborate," he emphasized. "Conducting cyber security seminars across various platforms and integrating discussions on cyber security into school and college curricula are imperative steps."

Rahman also highlighted the significance of educating educators themselves. "It's vital to train teachers on diverse cyber-related topics in schools and madrasas," he stated. "The ultimate objective is to foster self-awareness in individuals, ensuring that no one needs to seek external help in the future."