1,000 women entrepreneurs receive Tk5 crore grant from iDEA project

Corporates

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:31 pm

On the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, 1000 women entrepreneurs were given grants of Tk 50,000 each at a programme on Thursday (29 September).

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division organised the "Smart Women Entrepreneurs Grant Giving Ceremony 2022" at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, speaker of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, was present as the chief guest at the programme, reads a press release. 

She said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the pioneer of women empowerment in Bangladesh. 

"She established Bangladesh as a shining example or a role model of women empowerment, women's rights and gender equality all over the world. Through her tireless hard work and visionary thinking, sensibility and all, the women of Bangladesh have visibly advanced in every area," she said.

She commented that Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, is going through the golden age of free information technology. Finally, she advises us to embrace information technology in every aspect of our work and ensure its utmost use in every aspect of our development.

The programme was chaired by State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak. 

In his speech, the state minister said that Bangabandhu highlighted the importance of women's financial ability in the real empowerment of women through his writings. And Bangabandhu's daughter honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing it. She is a pioneer of women empowerment and job creation."

The state minister announced that this grant will also be given to teenage entrepreneurs below 18 years of age through technology. 

He also promised to provide grants to 2 women entrepreneurs in each parliamentary seat as suggested by the Chief Guest. 

The state minister said that the desired development of the country is not possible if the women of the society are not involved in the mainstream of development. 

Palak also said that the "Her Power" project has been taken up by the initiative of the ICT Division. Under the project, 25000 smart women entrepreneurs will be created providing 5 months of training in four divisions at a cost of Tk 250 crore.

