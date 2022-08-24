ePaikar gets Tk10 lakh startup grant from iDEA project

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 06:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Startup company ePaikar Extensive Ltd is receiving a grant of Tk10 lakh from the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project under the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.

Idea Project is giving this grant to encourage and support the expansion of startup organisations in recognition of providing innovative services.

Recently, ePaikar received a cheque of Tk3 lakh for the first tranche of the grant, reads a press release.

The startup will have the opportunity to take another step forward in fulfilling the needs and expectations of the customers and consumers by expanding the services by using this grant for enhancing technological infrastructure facilities of the company.

Sk Shafayat Hossain, the founder and chairman of ePaikar Extensive Ltd, expressed his satisfaction about receiving the grant and said, "ePaikar is working to make bulk product sourcing process easier and cost-effective by converting the country's conventional wholesale market into a digital distribution platform. The grant of iDEA project is expected to play an important role in the growth of this promising startup company."

The Board of ePaikar expresses its thanks and appreciation to the selection committee of iDEA project and other officials concerned in the ICT Division for selecting ePaikar Extensive for "Pre-Seed Grant" for the year 2022.

