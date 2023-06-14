Chinese firm to invest $45m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Economy

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 06:01 pm

Related News

Chinese firm to invest $45m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 06:01 pm
Chinese firm to invest $45m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Chinese firm Fujian Mengba Investment Co Ltd will build a steel construction materials factory at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) by investing $45 million.

To this end, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and Fujian Mengba Investment signed an agreement on Wednesday (14 June) for allotment of 20 acre land to the company, Beza said in a press release.

Beza said the company will manufacture construction materials including MS rods, angles, channels with an investment of about $45 million. The factory is expected to create employment for 1,350 people.

Beza Investment Promotion Executive Member (Additional Secretary) Md Mozibor Rahman and Fujian Mengba Investment's Wang Yuan Yao signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

China's Fujian Mengba Investment Co Ltd manufactures steel construction material including steel structure for bridge, beam, steel truss, tube truss, box column, modular house, H-beam etc.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "As Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is becoming prosperous, Beza is providing all the necessary services including gas, electricity for the establishment of industries to the best of its ability."

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, one of the largest economic zones in South Asia, is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Earlier, five Chinese investors were allotted land in BSMSN. Overall, eight Chinese investors have been allocated land in the economic zone.

Beza has set a target of building 100 economic zones by 2041.

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar / Chinese Firm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

2h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

1h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

22h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank