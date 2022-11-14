Per capita income increases to $2,824

Economy

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

Per capita income increases to $2,824

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:38 pm
Per capita income increases to $2,824

Bangladesh's per capita income rose to $2,824 in the fiscal year 2021-2022. 

In a year, the average annual income rose by $233 from $2,591 in the previous fiscal, according to the annual report on the activities of the ministries and divisions in FY2021-2022. 

The report was presented at a Cabinet meeting Monday (14 November) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the report, the country's growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) was 7.25% in the last fiscal. 

Keep reading...

Besides, Bangladesh's revenue grew by 4.18% to Tk3,42,400 crore during this period. 

Meanwhile, the expatriates sent $21.03 billion to the country with 9,84,759 Bangladeshis recruited in offshore jobs. 

The report also stated that the government spent Tk2,03,783 crore on 1,836 projects in the last fiscal, which is 92.80% of the total allocation. 

Some 333 projects were completed during this period, it added.

Top News

Per capita income

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

18h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

18h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday