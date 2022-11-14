Per capita income increases to $2,824

Bangladesh's per capita income rose to $2,824 in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

In a year, the average annual income rose by $233 from $2,591 in the previous fiscal, according to the annual report on the activities of the ministries and divisions in FY2021-2022.

The report was presented at a Cabinet meeting Monday (14 November) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the report, the country's growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) was 7.25% in the last fiscal.

Besides, Bangladesh's revenue grew by 4.18% to Tk3,42,400 crore during this period.

Meanwhile, the expatriates sent $21.03 billion to the country with 9,84,759 Bangladeshis recruited in offshore jobs.

The report also stated that the government spent Tk2,03,783 crore on 1,836 projects in the last fiscal, which is 92.80% of the total allocation.

Some 333 projects were completed during this period, it added.