Businesses invite Indian investment in Bangladesh’s auto parts sector

Economy

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Businesses invite Indian investment in Bangladesh’s auto parts sector

Some 90% of the commercial vehicle parts are imported from India

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 09:43 pm
PHOTO: ADVENTTR/ISTOCK BY GETTY IMAGES via IMF Blog
PHOTO: ADVENTTR/ISTOCK BY GETTY IMAGES via IMF Blog

Business leaders have said there is an ample opportunity for Indian businessmen to jointly invest in the automobile spare parts industry, in association with Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, as the majority portion of the spare parts of commercial vehicles is imported from the neighbouring country.

"The Tk1,000-crore auto spare parts market in Bangladesh is import-dependent as 95% of goods are imported. Some 90% of the commercial vehicle parts are imported from India so, Indian companies can invest here," said India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) President Abdul Matlub Ahmad at a programme in the capital on Thursday.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in association with the Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association and IBCCI organised the programme titled "India-Bangladesh Auto Component Show" at the InterContinental Dhaka.

The IBCCI president said Indian companies can build factories in Bangladesh and sell their products in local as well as foreign markets.

Addressing businessmen, State Minister for Commerce Kamal Ahmed Majumder, who was present at the programme as the chief guest, said, "The huge auto parts market, skilled workers and business-friendly policies in Bangladesh would motivate you in investing. Additionally, technology exchange between the two countries will help modernise the business."

"Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones for investors. We hope that Bangladesh will become self-reliant in producing automobile parts within the next five years," he added.

In his speech, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said import-export activities between the two neighbouring countries have doubled in the last few years. Not only politics but trade will also be a key driver for stronger Bangladesh-India ties in the next 50 years.

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said, "The per capita income of Bangladesh is higher than that in India. Their purchasing is also increasing. As investing in Bangladesh would be beneficial we are considering how we can work together."

Twenty companies from India and 17 from Bangladesh took part in the day-long show and showcased their products.

Former FBCCI president Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury and others also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

spare parts / auto industry / Indian Investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

7h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

8h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

9h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

11h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused