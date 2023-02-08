Indian data centre major Yotta to invest Tk2,000cr in Bangladesh

Yotta Data Services – the data centre and cloud services arm of the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hiranandani Group – has announced plans to invest over Tk2,000 crore to set up a modern data centre facility in Bangladesh.

The investment will arrive in four to six years, according to the announcement.

Yotta, the operator of Asia's largest certified Tier-IV data centre, would build its data centre park at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair, Gazipur to house two hyperscale data centre buildings, featuring 4,800 racks and 28.8MW IT power capacity, according to a statement by the company.

Slated to go live with the first data centre building in FY24, the park will bolster the country's digital transformation efforts, serving as the digital backbone of businesses and a catalyst for Digital Bangladesh.

Data centres host servers as the backbone infrastructure of the web world, and based on their category, they are divided into Tier-I, Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier IV.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yotta Data Services, said, "Being a new-age digital transformation enabler, Yotta helps businesses and governments take giant leaps, and we have been successfully demonstrating this in our homeland – one of the world's largest economies."

"Realising the exponential potential of Bangladesh and its emerging leadership in digital transformation, we are excited to bring our industry-acclaimed and trusted capabilities to the country to fuel its digital revolution," he added.

Data proliferation and the adoption of new digital platforms are churning the need for a strong infrastructure backbone in Bangladesh.

Alongside offering state-of-the art data centre services, Yotta would also offer businesses in the region to transform themselves with its proven suite of digital transformation solutions.

The government and private institutions in Bangladesh have a number of data centres mostly for their own use.

The modern Tier-IV data centres might also cater to the demand from the private sector firms in the North-East Indian region, according to a LightCastle report.

The Bangladesh government has announced a number of incentives – including Tax-VAT waivers – to encourage data centre investments in the country.

Yotta's announcement for investment in Bangladesh comes on the heels of inaugurating North India's first hyperscale data centre at Greater Noida. The company already operates the Yotta NM1 Data Center in Navi Mumbai.