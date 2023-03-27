Special increment for officers, employees to curb inflation pinch: CPD

Budget

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Special increment for officers, employees to curb inflation pinch: CPD

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 02:57 pm
Special increment for officers, employees to curb inflation pinch: CPD

A "special increment" should be given to all officers and employees in public and private sectors to take some pressure off people with limited incomes amid the high inflation, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said.

During the presentation of the recommendations for the budget of the next fiscal year 2023-24 on Monday, Research Director of CPD Golam Moazzem said the inflation had especially hurt fixed-income earners, suggesting the special increment be given immediately.

Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CDP, said the price inflation of daily essential food products has increased by more than 25%, which cannot be understood using just the average price inflation data published by the government.

"Currently, a family of four in Dhaka city has a monthly food expenditure of Tk7,131 without fish and meat [compromise diet]. A regular diet with fish and meat costs Tk22,664."

In this context, she recommended giving a 5% increment in the wages of workers in various industries, as well as forming a new wage structure.

She said the price of sugar in Bangladesh was higher than that of the US market. Rice prices in the country were higher than in Vietnam and Thailand, although Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food and imports a small amount of rice.

The CPD said the budget for FY2023-24 should emphasise the need to address the serious stress within the Bangladesh economy as it is facing formidable challenges due to the adverse impacts of the rise in global commodity prices following the conflict in Ukraine and the slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Fahmida Khatun said this has accentuated the macroeconomic situation of the country and has drawn attention away from the accumulated and embedded weaknesses within the Bangladesh economy.

She also highlighted several disquieting developments, including negative growth in revenue mobilisation, slow implementation of the development projects, increased reliance on bank borrowing for deficit financing, skyrocketing prices of essentials, declining liquidity situation of banks, deteriorating external sector balance, and the state foreign exchange reserves.

"Given the current macroeconomic situation, policymakers' scope of manoeuvring policy measures has become rather limited due to the declining fiscal space," the CPD said in its analysis.

In this context, the think-tank recommended that targeted fiscal measures should take centre stage, focusing on catering to the needs of the fixed-income earning and low-income population. Such measures should be accompanied by monetary measures that focus on stability, such as market-based interest rates and exchange rates.

The CPD also emphasised that good governance and discipline were essential for these policies to bring forth their intended results. 

It also said that the reform measures proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might prove to be beneficial in this regard.

The think-tank also noted that while the current scenario may be disincentivising for a political government in an election year, proper acknowledgement of the current situation should be at the forefront while formulating the budget for the next fiscal year. "Failure to do so will result in a macro-fiscal policy stance that does not meet the needs of the time."

The CPD also recommended that the budget for FY2024 should take cognisance of the emerging realities, assess the available policy options diligently, and formulate the measures accordingly.
"Further instability originating from policy missteps may be unwarranted in an election year," said the CPD.

Economy / Top News

CPD / Budget recommendation / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

2h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

4h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

4h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

23m | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

3h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

3h | TBS Stories
The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year