Defence budget allocation increases by Tk2,335 crore

The allocation for the Ministry of Defence in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24, has been increased by Tk2,335 crore from that of the outgoing fiscal 2022-23.

A total of Tk42,695 crore has been proposed for the defence ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Earlier, Tk40,360 crore was proposed for the ministry in the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during his budget speech at the National Parliament Bhaban on Thursday (9 June).

Besides, he also proposed Tk45 crore for the Armed Forces Division which was almost unchanged from the outgoing fiscal's budget.

