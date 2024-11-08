Substantial 6.29% drop in US apparel import from Bangladesh is concerning: Ex-BGMEA official

RMG

UNB
08 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

Substantial 6.29% drop in US apparel import from Bangladesh is concerning: Ex-BGMEA official

Total US apparel imports decreased by 2.47% between Jan-Sep 2023 and Jan-Sep 2024

UNB
08 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 06:08 pm
According to the World Bank’s poverty measures, 5% of people of Bangladesh live in severe income poverty. Photo: Rajib Dhar
According to the World Bank’s poverty measures, 5% of people of Bangladesh live in severe income poverty. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The US apparel imports data by the country from January-September of 2023 and 2024 suggests that while the overall US apparel import saw a slight decline, there was significant movement within the market, with some countries experiencing growth and others declined.

Total US apparel imports decreased by 2.47% between Jan-Sep 2023 and Jan-Sep 2024, said Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and additional managing director of Denim Expert Ltd.

Among all the reported countries, a substantial decrease in imports from Bangladesh is concerning, which is -6.29%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This is a significant drop compared to other major suppliers, he said.

However, the decline was even higher in the January-August period, meaning that a significant growth in import from Bangladesh was achieved in the month of September 2024.

Several countries showed growth in apparel imports to the US, including Vietnam (1.27%), Cambodia (7.15%), and Pakistan (2.41%).

This suggests a shift in sourcing patterns. Varied performance of different apparel-exporting countries, indicate a competitive global market which has been significantly driven by price and supply chain stability, Rubel said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) / apparel import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

23h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

23h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

23h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

1h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

2h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

30m | Videos
Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

4h | Videos