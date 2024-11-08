Substantial 6.29% drop in US apparel import from Bangladesh is concerning: Ex-BGMEA official

According to the World Bank’s poverty measures, 5% of people of Bangladesh live in severe income poverty. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The US apparel imports data by the country from January-September of 2023 and 2024 suggests that while the overall US apparel import saw a slight decline, there was significant movement within the market, with some countries experiencing growth and others declined.

Total US apparel imports decreased by 2.47% between Jan-Sep 2023 and Jan-Sep 2024, said Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and additional managing director of Denim Expert Ltd.

Among all the reported countries, a substantial decrease in imports from Bangladesh is concerning, which is -6.29%.

This is a significant drop compared to other major suppliers, he said.

However, the decline was even higher in the January-August period, meaning that a significant growth in import from Bangladesh was achieved in the month of September 2024.

Several countries showed growth in apparel imports to the US, including Vietnam (1.27%), Cambodia (7.15%), and Pakistan (2.41%).

This suggests a shift in sourcing patterns. Varied performance of different apparel-exporting countries, indicate a competitive global market which has been significantly driven by price and supply chain stability, Rubel said.