Vegetable prices rise following fuel price hike

The prices of all kinds of greens and vegetables have increased within a day of raising the prices of fuel oil.

The increase in transportation cost due to fuel price hike has paved the way for the rise in vegetable prices.

Vegetables are being sold at a price of Tk5 more than Friday (5 August) in the Kawran Bazar area of the capital.

Spinach is being sold at Tk20, red spinach at Tk15 and Malabar spinach (Pui shaak) at Tk20.

A shopper at the market, Mohammad Soni said, "The price of everything is beyond the limit like when you score a six in cricket and the ball goes outside the boundary".

Mohammad Saqib, a vegetable vendor, said that the price of vegetables has increased by Tk5 to Tk10 per kg.

The price of Okras has gone up from Friday's Tk30 to Tk40 on Saturday. Long beans (Borboti) from Tk40 to Tk50. Gourd has increased by Tk10 per piece and is now Tk50 to Tk60 depending on the size.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in the price of fuel oil and the increase in the cost of transportation, the prices of rice, onions and potatoes will increase, speculate businessmen.

Mohammad Sabuj, another businessman, said it used to cost Tk15,000 to bring 14 tons of potatoes from Bogra. Now it will be around Tk19,000-20,000.

Transport cost per kg of potato was Tk2, now it will be Tk2.50.

Abu Raihan, the seller of M/s Matlab Store, said that the price of rice will increase by Tk2 per kg due to increase in transportation cost.

Currently, general BR 28 rice is being sold at Tk51-52, Tk54 to Tk55 for high quality BR 28 rice, and Miniket at Tk68-70.

At noon in Moghbazar, representatives of some institutions including PRAN were seen telling the vendors that the prices of the products will increase as per company notice, orders should be placed as soon as possible.