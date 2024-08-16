Supply crunch spurs Tk80 surge in green chilli prices

Green chilli prices in the capital's markets have surged by Tk80 per kg in just one week due to a shortage of local produce.

During a visit to Karwan Bazar, Moghbazar, and Malibagh markets on Friday, it was observed that chilies were selling for Tk320 per kg.

Traders said the supply was not meeting demand, which is driving up prices. They added that many chilli farmers lost their produce due to heavy rain.

Habibur Rahman Bachchu, a wholesale chilli seller in Karwan Bazar, said he bought chilies for Tk275 per kg—Tk80 more than last week—and was selling to retailers for Tk300 per kg.

He noted that local chilies are scarce, with 80% of the stock being Indian and recent imports low. "Prices may rise further after Friday," he added.

Prices had previously exceeded Tk350 in July due to protests and curfews but have risen again in the past week.

The country was almost paralyzed by the anti-discrimination student movement, which disrupted goods transportation and caused a supply crunch. The situation is gradually improving.

Immediately following the government change on 5 August, the prices of vegetables, eggs, and chicken went down. Broiler chicken prices fell by Tk20 to Tk170 per kg, and the price has remained stable since then.

However, vegetable prices have increased by Tk5 per kg over the past week.

Mostafizur Rahman, a vegetable seller in Moghbazar, said prices of almost all vegetables had increased by Tk5 per kg.

SM Najer Hossain, vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told TBS, "There is no extortion in the markets now, so prices should drop."

However, he noted that mills have exploited the political unrest over the past month and a half to increase their profits. He called for the new government to enforce stricter monitoring.

Rice prices stay high

During the unrest, rice prices rose and stayed high until Friday.

Rice trader Mohammad Rahat said good quality rice now costs over Tk65 per kg, while rice that was previously bought for Tk55 is now of lower quality and spoils quickly.

He hoped for quality rice to be available for at least Tk50 per kg.

Miniket rice was sold at Tk70 to Tk72 per kg on Friday, Nazirshail at Tk70 to Tk75, and Pyjam at Tk58 to Tk60 per kg—about Tk4 to Tk5 more than before. Coarse rice was priced at Tk55 to Tk56 per kg.