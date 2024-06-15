Prices of cucumbers, chillies jump 50% overnight

The prices of green chillies and cucumbers surged by 50% in a single day due to increased demand for Eid-ul-Adha and a decline in supply, according to traders.

On Saturday (15 June) morning, the price of green chillies reached Tk320 per kg in various retail markets, up from Tk180-200 on Friday.

Similarly, cucumber prices rose to Tk140 per kg from Tk80 the previous day.

Traders attributed this sharp price increase to a significant decline in supply during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, and also to the damages caused by Cyclone Remal and flash floods in the Sylhet region.

Ali Hossain, a vegetable seller at Dilu Road in Dhaka, told The Business Standard that the supply of vegetables was insufficient to meet demand, leading wholesalers to hike prices overnight.

During the last Eid-ul-Adha, the price of green chillies hit a record high of Tk800-1,000 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of spices have also soared, exacerbating the existing upward trend. Retailers attribute the hike to higher wholesale prices, while wholesalers blame rising dollar prices and transportation costs.

Year-on-year data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) show that prices of most spices have increased by 20% to 76% compared to last year.

The price hike affects cinnamon, cumin, cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, black pepper, ginger, garlic, and onion, with prices rising by Tk20 to Tk1,200 per kg for both retail and wholesale purchases.