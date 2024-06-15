Prices of cucumbers, chillies jump 50% overnight

Bazaar

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Prices of cucumbers, chillies jump 50% overnight

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 02:44 pm
Image created by OpenAI’s DALL-E
Image created by OpenAI’s DALL-E

The prices of green chillies and cucumbers surged by 50% in a single day due to increased demand for Eid-ul-Adha and a decline in supply, according to traders.

On Saturday (15 June) morning, the price of green chillies reached Tk320 per kg in various retail markets, up from Tk180-200 on Friday.

Similarly, cucumber prices rose to Tk140 per kg from Tk80 the previous day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Traders attributed this sharp price increase to a significant decline in supply during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, and also to the damages caused by Cyclone Remal and flash floods in the Sylhet region.

Ali Hossain, a vegetable seller at Dilu Road in Dhaka, told The Business Standard that the supply of vegetables was insufficient to meet demand, leading wholesalers to hike prices overnight.

During the last Eid-ul-Adha, the price of green chillies hit a record high of Tk800-1,000 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of spices have also soared, exacerbating the existing upward trend. Retailers attribute the hike to higher wholesale prices, while wholesalers blame rising dollar prices and transportation costs.

Year-on-year data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) show that prices of most spices have increased by 20% to 76% compared to last year.

The price hike affects cinnamon, cumin, cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, black pepper, ginger, garlic, and onion, with prices rising by Tk20 to Tk1,200 per kg for both retail and wholesale purchases.

Economy / Top News

Cucumber price / green chilli / kitchen market / vegetable price / Vegetable market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

8h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

38m | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

4h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

6h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

8h | Videos