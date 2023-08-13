Sharp drop in frozen meat, fish imports triggers price hikes in local market

Bazaar

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
13 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

Sharp drop in frozen meat, fish imports triggers price hikes in local market

The import of frozen boneless bovine meat saw a 93% fall, and frozen fish imports a 82% decline in a span of one year

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
13 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 03:02 pm

Import restrictions aimed at addressing the dollar crisis in the country has led to an unusual decline in imports of frozen fish and meat. Consequently, this has contributed to a rise in the prices of meat and fish within the domestic market.

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

According to the Chattogram Customs House, the import of frozen boneless bovine meat has witnessed a drastic decline of 93%, and frozen fish imports have similarly decreased by 82% within the span of a year.

Consequently, the retail prices of beef, buffalo, and goat meat have surged by Tk300 to Tk350 per kg over this one-year period. Currently, beef and buffalo meat are being sold at around Tk900 per kg, a notable increase from Tk600 to Tk700 per kg a year ago.

Rising chicken prices force lower-income people to cut down on protein

Furthermore, the reduced imports have led to shortages of both domestic marine fish and freshwater farmed fish. This scarcity has driven the market price of fish per kg to rise significantly, with increases ranging from 20% to 50%.

According to Chattogram Customs House data, the fiscal year 2022-23 saw the import of 974 tonnes of frozen boneless bovine meat, incurring a cost of Tk44 crore. In contrast, during the previous fiscal year 2021-22, a significant quantity of 13,206 tonnes of frozen meat, valued at Tk577 crore, was imported.

This indicates a remarkable decline of 12,232 tonnes of frozen boneless bovine meat, equivalent to a reduction of 93%, within a single year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 12,039 tonnes of frozen fish, valued at Tk77 crore, was imported. However, in the previous fiscal year 2021-22, a substantially higher amount of 66,374 tonnes of frozen fish, costing Tk325 crore, was imported.

This staggering difference indicates a decrease of 54,335 tonnes, equivalent to a reduction of 82%, in the import of frozen fish within the course of just one year.

According to the Chattogram Customs House, sea fish are sourced from various countries, including Paraguay, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, China, Pakistan, Myanmar and India. On the other hand, frozen meat is imported from countries such as India, Thailand, Korea, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia and Japan.

Shamim Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Meat Importers and Traders Association, said the primary consumers of frozen meat belong to the marginal class. Additionally, various hotels and  restaurants are significant customers of frozen meats.

He said around four years ago, frozen meat was available in the market at a price range of Tk180 to Tk200 per kg. However, after 2021, due to the imposition of a total tax incidence (TTI) of 89.32% on meat imports, prices surged significantly, reaching Tk350 to Tk400 per kg.

Shah Mohammad Morshed Quader, senior agricultural marketing officer in Chattogram district, said that currently beef and buffalo meat are being sold at nearly identical prices. Meat with bone is priced at Tk800 per kg, while boneless meat is being sold at Tk900 per kg. This represents a notable increase from around Tk700 per kg a year ago.

Quader also mentioned that the prices of fish have witnessed a significant rise in the market. Currently, prices of all types of fish have increased by about 20%.

Hotel and restaurant owners are facing significant challenges due to the decreased imports of meat.

According to Syed Abdul Hannan, general secretary of the Chattogram metropolitan branch of the association, the majority of restaurants used to rely on imported frozen meat, which has been unavailable in the market for the past year.

In response to this situation, the leaders of the Restaurant Owners Association held a press conference on 5 August at the police convention hall in the capital. During the conference, they requested permission to import beef, goat and broiler chicken meat to alleviate the current shortage.

Economy / Top News

meat / fish / frozen fish / Frozen meat / Import / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free