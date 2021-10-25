Tauhidul Islam new GM of Sonali Bank

Banking

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Tauhidul Islam new GM of Sonali Bank

Tauhidul Islam has been promoted to the position of General Manager of the largest state-owned Sonali Bank Limited.

Earlier, Tauhidul Islam served as company secretary of the bank's board division, said a press release.

Tauhidul joined Sonali Bank Limited as a financial analyst (senior officer) in 1995 after completing his honors and masters in Finance and Banking from Rajshahi University. In his long 26-year banking career, he served as manager of the London branch and operation manager of Sonali Bank (UK) Limited.

He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues in home and abroad.

Tauhidul is a diplomat associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

He was born in a Muslim family in the Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat district in 1966. He is blessed with two children.

