Shawkat Ali Khan appointed new MD of Sonali Bank

Md. Shawkat Ali Khan has officially joined Sonali Bank PLC as its CEO and Managing Director. His appointment was formalized by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance through a letter dated October 21, 2024. Before this role, he served as the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank and held the position of Deputy Managing Director at Rupali Bank PLC.

With 26 years of banking experience, Md. Shawkat Ali Khan brings expertise across various departments, including Administration & HR, Industrial Credit, General Credit & SME, Agro and Rural Credit, Micro Credit, Foreign Trade Finance, Home Loan, Anti-Money Laundering, ICT, and Legal Affairs. His leadership roles have included serving as CAMLCO, CFO, and CRO within these departments.

He began his career as a Senior Officer in Rupali Bank PLC in 1998, selected by the Bankers' Recruitment Committee (BRC). Khan holds a BSc (Honours) and MSc in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and an MBA in Banking from the University of Dhaka. Among his achievements, he was recognized with a letter of appreciation for his significant contributions to formulating the home loan policy for government employees under the Ministry of Finance.

Throughout his career, he has actively participated in various seminars, training programs, and symposiums, both domestically and internationally. Md. Shawkat Ali Khan hails from a respected Muslim family in Sakhipur upazila, Tangail district.