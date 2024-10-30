Shawkat Ali Khan appointed new MD of Sonali Bank

Corporates

30 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

Shawkat Ali Khan appointed new MD of Sonali Bank

30 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Shawkat Ali Khan appointed new MD of Sonali Bank

Md. Shawkat Ali Khan has officially joined Sonali Bank PLC as its CEO and Managing Director. His appointment was formalized by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance through a letter dated October 21, 2024. Before this role, he served as the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank and held the position of Deputy Managing Director at Rupali Bank PLC.

With 26 years of banking experience, Md. Shawkat Ali Khan brings expertise across various departments, including Administration & HR, Industrial Credit, General Credit & SME, Agro and Rural Credit, Micro Credit, Foreign Trade Finance, Home Loan, Anti-Money Laundering, ICT, and Legal Affairs. His leadership roles have included serving as CAMLCO, CFO, and CRO within these departments.

He began his career as a Senior Officer in Rupali Bank PLC in 1998, selected by the Bankers' Recruitment Committee (BRC). Khan holds a BSc (Honours) and MSc in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and an MBA in Banking from the University of Dhaka. Among his achievements, he was recognized with a letter of appreciation for his significant contributions to formulating the home loan policy for government employees under the Ministry of Finance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Throughout his career, he has actively participated in various seminars, training programs, and symposiums, both domestically and internationally. Md. Shawkat Ali Khan hails from a respected Muslim family in Sakhipur upazila, Tangail district.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

29m | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

3h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

4h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

2h | Videos
TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

34m | Videos
How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

3h | Videos
Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

3h | Videos