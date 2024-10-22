Sadharan Bima partners with Sonali Bank for online payment solutions

Sadharan Bima Corporation has signed an agreement with Sonali Bank PLC to enable the collection of all insurance premiums and other fees from its customers through Sonali Bank's online payment gateway.

The signing ceremony took place at the conference room of Sonali Bank's head office, attended by Mr. Bibekananda Saha, General Manager of Sadharan Bima Corporation, and Mr. Subhash Chandra Das, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank PLC, along with senior officials from both organisations.

This partnership aims to streamline the payment process, making it more convenient for customers to handle their insurance-related transactions online.

