Standard Chartered Bangladesh awarded at Asian Banking & Finance Awards

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 06:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently earned two accolades at award ceremonies organised by Asian Banking & Finance (ABF). 

The Bank was recognised as being the nation's "International Trade Finance Bank of the Year" at the ABF Wholesale Banking Awards 2022, reads a press release.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh also received an award for "Islamic Banking Initiative of the Year" at the ABF Retail Banking Awards 2022.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh was awarded "International Trade Finance Bank of the Year" for placing a relentless focus on digitisation and sustainability, constantly innovating, executing pioneering transactions, and building client-centric trade solutions. 

The bank's Saadiq Sadaqah Account was recognised as being Bangladesh's "Islamic Banking Initiative of the Year." 

The Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account – the first account of its kind – is designed to empower clients to seamlessly donate profits realised in the account to a charity of their choice.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Resilient trade remains one of the key enablers of Bangladesh's stellar economic growth. On the other hand, Islamic finance is fast approaching an inflection point – with clients seeking solutions that cater to their banking needs and their values simultaneously. I am thrilled that the Standard Chartered team has been recognised by Asian Banking & Finance for innovating and introducing trade and client-oriented solutions. A big thank you to our valued clients, regulators, and wider network – whose trust and support gives us the strength to make an impact in the 

Standard Chartered Bangladesh

