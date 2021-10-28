Rupali Life Insurance approves 13% cash dividend for shareholders

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Rupali Life Insurance Ltd has approved a 13% cash dividend for its shareholders at the 21 Annual General Meeting held online on Thursday. 

The meeting presided over by the Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman also granted a 2% bonus dividend as it approved the annual financial statement for 2020, reads a press release.

Among the participants, members of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Accountant and secretary of the company were present at the meeting. 
 

