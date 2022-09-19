22nd AGM of Rupali Life Insurance held

Rupali Life Insurance Company Ltd held the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually from its head office on Sunday (18 September).

Mahfuzur Rahman, MP, chariman of the organisation, presided over the meeting. Managing director and CEO of the bank Obayed Ullah Al Masud delivered the welcome speech.

At the time, Mahfuzur Rahman answered various questions raised by the respected shareholders.

The members of the Rupali Life board of directors, the chief executive officer, the chief accounts officer and the company secretary along with the respected shareholders participated in the AGM.

The meeting approved the annual audit report for the year ended 2021 and declared an 18% cash dividend for the shareholders.

Shareholders expressed satisfaction with the company's performance despite intense competition in the life insurance industry.