Pubali Bank Ltd signed agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Pubali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to provide refinancing facility against term loans to entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small anf medium enterprises (CMSME) sector.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited and Md Zaker Hossain, director, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was the chief guest and Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser was the special guest.

Executive Director Md Obaidul Hoque presided over the programme.

Pubali Bank Limited General Manager and Head of SME Naresh Chandra Basak and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Programmes Department were present at the signing ceremony.