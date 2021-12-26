NRBC Bank inaugurates three new branches

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited has launched three new branches, aiming to provide customers with modern services at their doorstep.

The three new branches---Mohakhali branch in the capital, Barigram branch in Natore, and Subidkhali branch in Patuakhali---started their journey on Sunday as the 89th, 90th, and 91st branches of the bank, reads a press release.

At the launching ceremonies, high officials of the bank and distinguished clients, businessmen and local elite were present.

During the ceremonies, prayer programmes were held.