Mohammad Jahangir appointed new MD of Rupali Bank

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 01:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Jahangir has been appointed the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rupali Bank Limited.  A circular was issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

He started his career as an officer of Rupali Bank in 1990, said a press release. 

Before being appointed as the managing director, he served as deputy managing director in the same bank and also the dead of credit committee, international division, administration and human resources division.

Mohammad Jahangir also served as general manager of Dhaka South and divisional office Chattogram. He held different important posts during his professional career including branch manager, information technology department and alternate banking division. He was the pioneer of modern computerised banking operations of Rupali Bank.

He obtained  M.Com (Management) from Dhaka University and later MBA in finance. He is married and has two sons. He was born at Kobirhat in Noakhali district.

