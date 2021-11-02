Major reshuffle in state-owned banks, financial institutions

Banking

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 04:35 pm

Major reshuffle in state-owned banks, financial institutions

Total 21 bankers made DMDs

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Major reshuffle in state-owned banks, financial institutions

The Financial Institutions Division at the Ministry of Finance has promoted 21 general managers of six state-owned banks and financial institutions to the post of deputy managing director.

The six organisations that they are currently working in are – Basic Bank Limited, Rupali Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Agrani Bank Limited, Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

A gazette notification, signed by Financial Institutions Division Deputy Secretary Mohammed Shafiul Alam, was issued in this regard on Monday.

These government employees from now on will be working at 10 state-owned banks and two financial institutions until further notice.

The organisations are – Sonali Bank Limited, Basic Bank Limited, Rupali Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Agrani Bank Limited, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank, Probashi Kallyan Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub), Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation and Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank (AVUB).

