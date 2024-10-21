Bank CSR spending drops over 12% in first half of year

Banking

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:06 am

Related News

Bank CSR spending drops over 12% in first half of year

CSR expenditure on environmental and climate change mitigation-adaptation decreased by nearly 50% compared to the previous six months

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:06 am

Banks have reduced their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending by 12.46% in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report published by Bangladesh Bank.

A total of Tk309 crore was spent on CSR as of June.

The report, released on the central bank's website today (21 October), highlighted significant cuts in spending on education, health, and climate change adaptation initiatives. Notably, CSR allocations for environmental and climate change-related projects saw nearly a 50% drop compared to the previous six months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this period, banks allocated Tk63 crore to the education sector, making up 20.58% of total CSR spending. The health sector received Tk71.98 crore, while Tk7 crore was spent on environmental and climate change adaptation efforts. 

Other sectors, including disaster management and infrastructure development, accounted for Tk166 crore, or 53.76% of total CSR expenditure, according to the report.

The report also revealed that banks contributed to various sub-sectors, such as disaster management, infrastructure development, sports, and culture.

Of theTk 138 crore allocated for disaster management, funds were used for distributing blankets to the poor in colder regions and providing relief to flood-affected families.

Out of the 61 banks operating in Bangladesh, eight did not allocate any funds for CSR during this period. Premier Bank led the spending with Tk46 crore, followed by EXIM Bank with Tk28 crore and Islami Bank with Tk26 crore. 

Private banks contributed 96% of total CSR expenditure, while state-owned banks accounted for only 1%. Foreign commercial banks made up 2%, as per the report.

Top News

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Banks / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

24m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

34m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos